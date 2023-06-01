Evidence ‘sufficient’ for arrest of Lowville village police officer

LOWVILLE — The district attorney responsible for the investigation into accusations of falsified timesheets by a village police officer has given notice that he believes “sufficient evidence exists to authorize an arrest.” Until charges are filed, the village will not be taking any immediate action to suspend anyone.

According to a letter sent via email to Mayor Joseph G. Beagle and Lewis County District Attorney Leanne K. Moser dated May 24 by Peter R. Hakes, the senior assistant district attorney for the Chief Economic Fraud and Rackets Bureau of the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, the investigation involves accusations that Sgt. Philip K. Turck “submitted falsified timesheets seeking payment for hours he did not actually work,” and that Chief Randy L. Roggie “allegedly knowingly authorized the falsified time sheets.”

