LOWVILLE — The district attorney responsible for the investigation into accusations of falsified timesheets by a village police officer has given notice that he believes “sufficient evidence exists to authorize an arrest.” Until charges are filed, the village will not be taking any immediate action to suspend anyone.
According to a letter sent via email to Mayor Joseph G. Beagle and Lewis County District Attorney Leanne K. Moser dated May 24 by Peter R. Hakes, the senior assistant district attorney for the Chief Economic Fraud and Rackets Bureau of the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, the investigation involves accusations that Sgt. Philip K. Turck “submitted falsified timesheets seeking payment for hours he did not actually work,” and that Chief Randy L. Roggie “allegedly knowingly authorized the falsified time sheets.”
Ms. Moser removed herself from any involvement with the case which led to the Onondaga DA’s appointment as special prosecutor.
Mr. Hakes’s letter advises Ms. Moser and Mayor Beagle to “take appropriate steps to ensure the integrity of any cases or investigations that have been handled or overseen by the above-named individuals on behalf of the Lowville Police Department.”
The recommendation relates to Brady/Giglio obligations, created by two Supreme Court decisions in 1963 and 1972, under which prosecutors must provide accused people any evidence favorable to their cases including information that can call into question a witness’ credibility — even if the witness is a law enforcement officer.
Failure to provide defendants with this information violates the right to due process and a fair trial and so can derail the prosecution’s case.
The Lowville Police Department is part of the county’s Drug Task Force and can be involved in the prosecution of those and other cases.
Mr. Hakes’s letter, which was also faxed to Todd J. Doldo, attorney for Mr. Roggie and Mr. Turck, said that “specific information … and the evidence that has been gathered in response to those allegations” would be provided in the coming weeks, though there was no specific statement that charges would be filed.
The two long-term local law enforcement officers will continue to serve in their roles.
“I feel until they’re charged or until I see the evidence, then it’s business as usual,” Mayor Beagle said when asked if any action would be taken based on the letter. “If they’re charged with something, we have other qualified officers that could step in if need be but we have coverage no matter what happens.”
He said that when the part-time department does not have officers on duty or when the officers are busy when calls come in, dispatchers automatically reach out to the nearest patrol car from either the county sheriff’s office or the state police and that there are officers in the department who can step into managerial roles if needed, as they have in the past when both Mr. Roggie and Mr. Turck have been off work at the same time.
Mr. Roggie has been a member of the village police force for 26 years including his role as chief since 2015. He worked with the sheriff’s office for 8½ years prior to joining the village department.
Mr. Turck has been working in law enforcement for the village and the sheriff’s office for about 22 years combined.
Mr. Beagle and Ms. Moser said they would not comment directly on the letter or its contents. Mr. Doldo and the Onondaga District Attorney’s Office could not be reached for comment.
