LOWVILLE — Lewis County residents will have the opportunity to weigh-in on the $32.8 million surgical building and renovations re-purposing and updating of existing areas at Lewis County General Hospital.
A public hearing on the capital project will be held on Sept. 1, during the monthly county board meeting during which the board is expected to vote to provide bond funding for the project.
The project includes the construction of the 36,224 square-foot, two-story surgical pavilion as well as the renovation of about 18,889 square feet of the existing Medical-Surgical inpatient floor, referred to as the Med-Surge unit, to provide 23 private patient rooms and one double, all with en suite bathrooms.
The newly configured unit will also have a dedicated bariatrics room, a comfort care room for those patients receiving end-of-life care, a family room, a multipurpose consultation space and an an expanded, re-designed nurses station.
The pavilion, which is anticipated to attach to the back of the hospital at what is now the obstetrics unit, will sit on what is currently a hill with trees. It will house three “state-of-the-art operating suites,” an endoscopy suite, the central sterilization area, a number of pre-operative and post-anesthesia care units and dedicated reception and waiting areas.
A new loading dock, access road and parking lots for the new building will also be constructed through this project.
Built in the 1960s, the surgical unit has not been renovated since the 1980s and there have been a number of significant changes in surgical standards and practices in the interim.
LCGH Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer said there have also been many shifts in the types of surgeries performed at the facility.
As a more recent example, 71,000 operating room minutes were logged in 2015, primarily through 1,307 minor surgeries like colonoscopies, removing masses and carpal tunnel procedures, but also in 465 major surgeries.
In 2019, the number of minutes estimated to be logged by the end of the year will be about 116,000, primarily from about 1,244 major surgeries like hip and knee replacements, hysterectomies, appendectomies, Cesarean sections, fractures and eye procedures, while there is likely to be only 504 minor surgeries.
“We have outgrown our capacity in our ORs,” Mr. Cayer told the hospital’s Board of Managers in their August meeting as project planning was ramping up.
Feedback from the hospital staff was used to fine-tune the original project design at the end of 2019 to ensure the new spaces will benefit both the staff and patient experiences.
Despite the financial challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Cayer said the capital project still needs to move forward as a crucial investment to increase revenue and improve their ability to recruit and maintain surgeons as a modern, efficient facility.
The hospital, one of the last two county-owned facilities in the state, has requested funding approval of not more than $33 million in a series of bonds that will mature at regular intervals over a set period of years until they have all matured - known as serial bonds - to finance the project.
If the board approves the bonding, LCGH will submit for the state Certificate of Need required to expand the facility.
Legislators approved the state Environmental Quality Review prepared by BCA Engineers & Architects, the hospital’s engineering firm, in June.
Mr. Cayer, Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Hellinger, Grounds Director Frank Pace and Rick Tigue of BCA, presented the details of the project to the legislators at the Health and Human Services and Financial committee meetings in July.
The public hearing will begin at 5 p.m. in the legislative chambers at the Lewis County Court House, 7660 N. State St., Lowville on the second floor.
