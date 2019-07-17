HARRISVILLE — Smoke seen early and a quick response time by the Volunteer Fire Department averted a fire tragedy at Harrisville Central School on Thursday.
Just after 5 a.m., someone reported the bus garage in the back of the school complex was “full of smoke and the windows were hot,” according to a news release.
Lewis County Fire Chief David Thomas said, “We got there and there were flames, but we were able to put the fire down pretty quickly. We were back in service by 6:30 a.m.”
Mr. Thomas said it appeared that someone had been staining lumber in the garage and left a pile of rags that spontaneously combusted.
“It could have been a lot worse,” he said.
While the report said there was minor damage to some things in the building, the structure was unscathed.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire.
The Natural Bridge Fire Department and Harrisville Ambulance Service were also on the scene.
The incident is under investigation.
