LOWVILLE — A complaint filed in federal court by Genesee Valley Transportation Co. against Lewis County asks the court to stop the county’s efforts to acquire tracks that are part of the Lowville & Beaver River and Mohawk, Adirondack & Northern railroads by eminent domain.
The complaint, filed June 10 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, requests a declaration that the state Eminent Domain Procedure Law being used by the county to acquire track be “preempted,” or taken over by, the federal Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act rules. The county is seeking to obtain about 37 miles of track to turn into recreational trails.
Ratified in 1995, the act abolished the Interstate Commerce Commission, partly deregulating railroad oversight, and amended some of the ICC’s rules. It outlines steps and approvals required to “condemn” a railroad that has been abandoned, and describes other aspects of railroad operations — status, rates and the renewal of inactive tracks to prevent abandonment, for example.
GVT also asks the court in its complaint to prevent the county, its employees or contractors — which would include the surveying company legislators approved earlier this month — from trespassing on its property, including the tracks and the easements on either side.
A timeline of the communication between the company and the county beginning with a letter sent by legislative chair Lawrence L. Dolhof on Aug. 18, was included in the complaint to illustrate the facts of the county’s current “rails to trails” effort, making public more details than were previously made available by either entity.
According to the correspondence, the county’s purchase offer for the initial sections of track in the villages of Lowville and Lyons Falls, from Lowville to Carthage, and from Lowville to Croghan was $685,785, or 150% of the assessed value. Counteroffers from the company were specifically invited in that initial letter.
Without making a counteroffer, GVT responded on Sept. 18 that it did not want to sell the track.
On Feb. 15, Brody D. Smith of Syracuse-based Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC, who has been contracted by the county to negotiate the eminent domain process, informed GVT that “within the next several weeks, Lewis County, its employees, agents and/or contractors will enter upon your properties for the purpose of performing surveys and other investigations,” as allowed by state eminent domain law.
Fifteen more railway properties in the villages of Lyons Falls, Port Leyden and the town of Leyden were added to the county’s survey and acquisition list in a Feb. 23 correspondence to GVT by Mr. Smith.
Citing case law, GVT disputed the county’s implication that the “inactive” stretches of track, most of which has not been used for about 30 years, are “abandoned,” and “strongly object(ed)” to the eminent domain move and the entry onto their properties for surveying purposes.
In a conversation between attorneys, the county’s representative allegedly acknowledged that the county highway department’s pulling up of 300 feet of track was trespassing, prompting GVT to request that the track be replaced.
In a letter dated April 15, GVT’s newly retained attorney, John K. Fiorilla of Dyer & Peterson, New Jersey, indicated the company “would be willing to negotiate an agreement in which (the county) can use railroad property adjacent to the track for the purposes of a trail,” and that the county’s offer to purchase based on the assessed value and not the fair market value was rejected because it was significantly less than the “fair market value” standard which would also have to be met for compensation under eminent domain.
The attorney also accused the county of “attempting (to) establish ‘facts-on-the-ground’ support to its adverse acquisition of railroad corridors” by “misrepresenting” the ownership of the track crossing East Road — which was removed near the county highway garage — as already belonging to the county through eminent domain. The county highway department called for the removal as part of an ongoing construction project.
Mr. Fiorilla called for the county to restore the tracks and said that GVT would be getting a quote to repair the damages.
On May 24, GVT’s in-house attorney also wrote to county attorney Joan E. McNichol about the “trespassing” on the tracks near the county highway garage asking for the county to stop trespassing and repair the tracks.
Despite assurances that a response would come by the end of the month and a number of calls and an email throughout May, the county “to this day” has not responded to GVT’s questions about whether they would be pursuing eminent domain or if they were interested in discussing joint use of the tracks with trails in the easements.
County Manager Ryan M. Piche said that using the easements for a trail would be difficult and require significant additional cost because the tracks are “built up” with steep embankments in the easements, only flush with the surrounding land in limited locations.
According to Ms. McNichol, the board of legislators’ decision to contract a surveyor to assess the state of the tracks, bridges and easements is a “pre-eminent domain” step that will inform the county’s ultimate decision to pursue that method of property acquisition for the trails.
Although Ms. McNichol would not comment directly on the cases included in the complaint — those that GVT’s attorney says set precedent for federal law to be asserted rather than state eminent domain law — she spoke generally about other existing case law that offers a different conclusion.
“There’s a federal preemptive right that the railroad is pursuing — and that’s a federal case — and there are instances where that preemption has not been provided especially in situations where those (railroad) lines have not been used,” Ms. McNichol said.
She said Mr. Smith is in the process of formulating the county’s response to the complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.