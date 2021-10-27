A group of hunters was in the Independence River Wild Forest just inside the Adirondack Park’s “blue line” on Friday when darkness fell and by 7 p.m., one person in the group still hadn’t returned to base camp.
The concerned group called 911.
Forest Rangers Lee and Hanno met up with two deputies on Partridgeville Road where they interviewed the hunting party about the missing 58-year-old from LaFargeville.
Based on the information given, rangers believed the man was in a half-mile area of woods near to the group’s camp.
To help the hunter find his way, one deputy sounded a siren from a fixed location while the second deputy drove with the emergency lights on along the nearby section of highway.
About 30 minutes later, the hunter found his way to the road and responders.
He told the responders he had 15 years of experience hunting in the area but he became disoriented in the dark. He did not have a source of light, map or compass with him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.