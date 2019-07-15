Rapist, meth-maker gets 10 years in state prison after sentencing delay in Lewis County Court

LOWVILE — The convicted rapist, who had been granted a sentencing delay to receive visits from his new wife in county jail, was sentenced to state prison by Judge Daniel R. King in Lewis County Court on Friday.
Herbert E. Lamb, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 20 years of post release parole and $2,850 in court fees and surcharges.
After his release, Lamb will be registered as a level two or three sex offender for at least 20 years, and the order of protection against him for his victim will remain in place for eight years.
On May 17, Lamb pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and an additional high-level sex crime, admitting that in August he had sex with a relative and in September, he forced his victim to have sex with him after removing that person’s clothes.
When Lamb was due to be sentenced on June 21, he requested Judge King delay his sentencing so his wife, whom he married while in jail, could visit him before he is transferred to a state facility.
Judge King noted at the time that it usually takes a couple of weeks after sentencing to be moved to the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, where Lamb will next be held, but he granted Lamb’s request.
Other cases addressed in court included:
Patrick M. Booth, 38, Dexter, was sentenced as a second felony offender to three years in state prison, two years of parole, $375 in court fees surcharges and a six month driving license suspension as was anticipated by his May 13 plea deal.
He had pleaded guilty to felony third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine,
Mr. Booth’s previous felonies were for a 2015 attempted burglary and in 2013, attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, both in Jefferson County.
David A. Sutton, 27, Croghan, was sentenced to one year in county jail for each charge against him to be served at the same time, as expected from his plea deal.
Mr. Sutton pleaded guilty on May 4 to fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property for taking a debit card that didn’t belong to him on Feb. 6 and subsequently using it to make purchases, and second-degree criminal contempt of court for violating a family court protection order by calling the protected person on the phone.
An additional charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property was satisfied through his plea deal.
Mr. Sutton is also expected to pay $100 in court fees. The order of protection for the party in question also continues.
Darick R. Brand, 30, Glenfield, was arraigned and pleaded guilty to felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny.
He admitted that on March 14, he went into Walmart and stole $33.25 worth of merchandise, knowing he was banned from the property for shoplifting in the past.
Mr. Brand was placed on one year of interim probation. If he successfully completes the year without further criminal incidents, the felony against him will be vacated while the misdemeanor will remain. He would then be sentenced to probation, community service and he would continue to be banned from Walmart.
If he is unsuccessful on interim probation, Mr. Brand the felony will remain and he would be sentenced to between two and six years in state prison.
Mr. Brand has already paid restitution.
Post-probation sentencing is scheduled for July 9, 2020.
Rebekah L. Pettit, 29, Watertown, pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree insurance fraud and second-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a misdemeanor.
She admitted that between Oct. 31, 2016 and April 16, 2017, she gave false information to the Department of Labor and failed to report income to receive benefits she didn’t deserve which amounted to about $7,000.
She was originally charged by State Police with first-degree falsifying business records, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree insurance fraud, all felonies, in December 2018.
As part of her plea deal, Ms. Pettit is expected to be put on one year of interim probation on Sept. 20 when she returns to court, and be ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution.
