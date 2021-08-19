LOWVILLE — Post-Tropical Cyclone Fred which landed in Florida on Monday and caused at least two deaths with dozens missing in North Carolina on Wednesday made itself felt across southern Lewis County on Thursday even while it continues to lose strength.
Flooding from an overnight storm with the most severe rainfall at about 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, left rivers swollen and moving fast, low areas flooded, many trees down, homes damaged and people stranded.
The worst hit areas were near the Sugar River and Moose Creek in the towns of Lewis and Leyden and the Black and Moose rivers in the village of Port Leyden and the town of Lyonsdale.
All morning, the county 911 dispatcher was fielding calls all over the county from Diana in the north down to the county’s border with Oneida in the south, but by 7 a.m. they became more serious: a transformer fire in Port Leyden, flooded basements all over the town of Leyden and flooded road after flooded road.
A travel advisory issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday because of flooded roads was upgraded to a “no unnecessary travel advisory” at 11:45 a.m., as bridges were covered by the rivers and creeks they were supposed to span and roadways were eaten away by the amount of water being forced through and over culverts.
A homeowner in Leyden reported the front wall of their house gave way and water rushing into their basement while another called because their well house water pump was underwater and couldn’t be reached. Roads were flooded, people were stranded and the rain continued across the southern section of the county.
Volunteer fire departments were going to call after call about flooded basements and Sheriff’s Deputies were working with state Department of Environmental Conservation Rangers to rescue people from their homes with DEC air boats.
“It was seven people... that was on Norton Road (near Port Leyden,)” said Sheriff Michael Carpinelli at about 4 p.m. of the first rescue of the day. “I’m down in Lyons Falls and it’s really bad down this way, (so at) some of the lower roads we’re trying to work on getting people out right now... out on River Road and those places.”
The bridge over Moose Creek on State Route 12D in the town of Leyden was covered by about two feet of water, according to the State Department of Transportation spokesman Michael Flick.
Local residents and workers near the scene said the flooding finally receded and revealed a large bite out of the undermined roadway on the down-river lane leaving jagged pieces of blacktop stiff in the air with nothing to meet to form a bridge above the two massive culverts and rushing water more than 30 feet below.
“We’re not exactly sure what the cause was (for the water backing up and going over the bridge,) we’ve had a lot of rain and a lot of runoff. We don’t know yet if the end of one those pipes was covered by brush or debris and that caused the water to rise... we’ll know better when the water goes down.”
A contractor was already on the scene to evaluate the situation by about 3:15 p.m. and Mr. Flick said signs would soon be posted to mark the detour around the bridge.
“At least they can start to get an initial look at how bad the damages are on the downstream side,” Mr. Flick said. “We’ll see what we have to do to get this back together... we’ve got to work with Mother Nature on this one, too.”
By 7:45 p.m., 17 roads in the southern part of the county, mostly in Leyden and Lyonsdale, were at least partially closed.
Closed roads and bridges from flooding include:
— Kosterville Road and Shibley Road Bridge, Lyonsdale
— Burdick’s Crossing Road, Lyonsdale
— Norton Road, Lyonsdale
— River Road, Wildcat Road, Norton Bridge, Lyonsdale
— Murphy Road and Davis Bridge, Lyonsdale
— Statzer Road, Lewis
— Bauer Road, Lewis
— State Route 12D and Gulf Road to the Oneida County line, Leyden
— Gulf Road, Leyden
— East Road between Denley and Kerwin Roads, Leyden
— Domser Road, Leyden
— Stuckie Road, Leyden
— Digler Road,Leyden
— Cone Road, Leyden
— Hines Road, West Leyden
— Fitch Road, West Leyden
— Thayer-Hill Road, West Leyden
According to the National Weather Service, about 2.25 inches of rain fell across the area, primarily between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. with the most severe storms at about 4 a.m. There was also significant runoff down Tug Hill and into the valleys where the hardest hit areas are found.
The heavy rains heading through are some of the last impacts of Tropical Cyclone Fred that started in the Caribbean, bounced off multiple islands losing and gaining momentum until making landfall in the Florida panhandle on Wednesday and eventually killing two people in North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center website. The National Weather service predicts it will continue its path to New England.
The National Weather Service extended the flood warning for southern Lewis County until 10 p.m. and added a warning until 2 a.m. for Black River flooding that may cause “widespread farmland flooding in the flats area... in Glenfield, Martinsburg and Lowville.” The Black River is expected to hit its flood level of 10 feet after midnight.
