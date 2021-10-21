LOWVILLE — A repeat DWI offender from Glenfield pleaded guilty before Judge Daniel R. King in Lewis County Court on Friday.
Christine Z. Lally, 68, pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated in exchange for being sentenced to interim probation during her sentencing proceeding, scheduled for Dec. 3.
Ms. Lally admitted that she was driving on North Chases Lake Road in the town of Watson on May 29 after drinking to a point that she was “unable to operate as a reasonable and prudent driver.”
She also confirmed that she had previously been convicted of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol in the town of Watson on July 11, 2017, causing the current charge to be a felony.
Originally, Mrs. Lally was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, a second-degree harassment violation and a number of traffic violations.
Mark A. Golden, 53, of Lyons Falls, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor petit larceny in a deal that is likely to see him sentenced to three years of probation, the payment of $400 restitution, court fees and surcharges.
He had also been originally charged with felony burglary for going into a business on July 4 after it had already closed and taking $400.
Final sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3.
Ralph V. Roberts, 61, of Saranac Lake, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to one year of interim probation.
Mr. Roberts was originally also charged with felony tampering with physical evidence at the time of his arrest by the state police.
Jay W. Virkler, 36, of Croghan, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
He is expected to be sentenced to probation, charged a fine and surcharges and required to install an interlock device on any vehicle he drives and attend a virtual impact panel during his sentencing proceeding on Dec. 3.
Jerillee Hartle Jr., 39, of Lowville, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor third-degree assault and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in a deal that is expected to have him sentenced to one year in county jail for the assault and six months for the drug possession, to be served consecutively.
Mr. Hartle kicked and injured someone during a July fight in the village. He was originally charged with felony assault.
Sentencing for Mr. Hartle is scheduled for Jan. 7.
Scott A. Danforth, 50, who was indicted by a grand jury on 2019 felony charges including second-degree burglary, second-degree strangulation and two counts of second-degree assault, is expected to go to trial on Nov. 15.
Lewis County Court activity from Sept. 17:
Jeremy F. Snyder, 36, of Copenhagen, was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in state prison and the payment of court fees and surcharges after pleading guilty to felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child in June.
He admitted he had in his possession over $1,000 worth of stolen property on Sept. 5, 2019, in the town of Croghan and to “acting in a manner injurious to a child” on Sept. 1, 2019.
Mr. Snyder, a second felony offender, had been convicted and sentenced to state prison for similar charges in 2010 and was charged in Jefferson County with grand larceny by state police on Sept. 3, 2019, for an incident in Calcium.
David P. Peebles, 60, of Carthage, was sentenced to five years of probation, the payment of court fees and surcharges and will have his driver’s license revoked for one year and is required to install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle.
Mr. Peebles pleaded guilty to felony DWI in April for a Nov. 13, 2020, incident in the town of Croghan.
Nicholas J. Pohoreskey, 31, of Port Leyden, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, criminal obstruction of breathing and resisting arrest, stemming from a physical domestic incident on March 20, 2021. Sentencing for Mr. Pohoreskey is scheduled for November.
