LOWVILLE — Two Lewis County residents were charged for allegedly trespassing in a condemned Port Leyden building on Oct. 18.
Jesse E. Lee, 26, of Turin, and Reeva N. Farr, 26, of Lyons Falls, were each charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
The two were reportedly inside the condemned building at 3302 Douglas St.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Lee was charged on Nov. 15 and Ms. Farr on Nov. 21. Both were issued tickets to appear in Port Leyden Village Court at a later date.
Mr. Lee was issued the same charge earlier this month for entering a residence on Moose River Road in Port Leyden in September and in October, as well as a number of theft and drug charges.
Robert C. Lee, 32, of Utica, was charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief by state police on Monday morning.
According to the state police online activity log, the incident that led to the charge took place in the early hours of Oct. 2 in the town of Denmark.
Mr. Lee was in the town of Lowville when he was arrested. He was released on his own recognizance.
