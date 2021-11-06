LOWVILLE — A village man was issued a felony charge related to “neighborhood trouble” by state police.
Justin D. Marmon, 28, was charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief on Wednesday.
The incident that led to the charges was reported on Oct. 25 and was referred to as “neighborhood trouble” on the police’s online activity report.
Mr. Marmon was released on his own recognizance. He was previously charged by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies with fourth-degree criminal mischief on Oct. 23, for allegedly damaging a car with a flower pot.
Shawna R. Rogers, 25, of Boonville, was charged by sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 25, with driving while ability impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, as well as a number of state Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
Ms. Rogers was driving on Route 12 in Port Leyden at about 7 p.m. when she was stopped for an alleged traffic infraction, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies reported that she appeared to be under the influence as they interviewed her after the stop and that she failed field sobriety tests before she was taken to the county Public Safety Building and evaluated by a state police drug recognition expert.
