Christopher M. Peterson, 50, of Lowville, was charged by state police Sept. 9 with felony third-degree criminal sex act with a victim younger than 17 years old, misdemeanor forcible touching intimate parts, misdemeanor third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, also a misdemeanor.
According to the state police’s online activity log, the incident in the town of Martinsburg that led to the charges was reported on July 26.
Amy K. Rogers, 56, of Lowville, was charged by state police Sept. 9 with third-degree grand larceny and second-degree forgery of a deed, will or contract, both felonies.
The alleged forgery was reported on Aug. 6, according to the state police’s online activity log.
Timothy M. Bartlett, 62, of Boonville, was charged by state police Sept. 4 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% as a first offense, both misdemeanors.
Mr. Bartlett was stopped Sept. 4 by state police in the town of Leyden.
Derek G. Halko, 32, of Lowville, was charged by state police Sept. 4 with first-offense DWI.
The incident in New Bremen was reported on July 8.
Nathaniel E. Shambo, 38, of Lowville, was charged by state police Sept. 2 with first-offense DWI and first-offense operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors.
Mr. Shambo was stopped in the town of Watson.
Joi L. Norton, 59, of Glenfield, was charged by Lowville police Sept. 2 with two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Ms. Norton allegedly left two children — a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old — alone in a pickup truck with the keys in the ignition, police said.
Law enforcement was tipped off by motorists who noticed the children in the truck parked on South State Street in the village, according to police.
