A New York State Police squad car is parked in Fishers Landing on May 29, 2021. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

Christopher M. Peterson, 50, of Lowville, was charged by state police Sept. 9 with felony third-degree criminal sex act with a victim younger than 17 years old, misdemeanor forcible touching intimate parts, misdemeanor third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, also a misdemeanor.

According to the state police’s online activity log, the incident in the town of Martinsburg that led to the charges was reported on July 26.

