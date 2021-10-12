LOWVILLE — A couple in Constableville was issued assault charges by state police on Sunday afternoon.
Randy S. Rudd, 51, and Diane R. Rudd, 61, were each charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault. Mr. Rudd was additionally charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, also a misdemeanor.
According to the state police online activity log, the incident that led to the charges took place on the evening of Sept. 29 in the town of West Turin. No other details were provided.
Both Rudds incurred similar charges related to a domestic incident in April 2017.
Judith P. Feely, 56, of Glenfield, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of 0.08% and driving while intoxicated, both as first-offense misdemeanors.
Ms. Feely was driving at about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the town of Watson, where she was stopped by state police.
She was released to a third party and issued tickets to appear in court at a later date.
