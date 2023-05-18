Robert C. Leblanc, 48, Groveland, Massachusetts, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief with property valued greater than $250, two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon — one for an assault rifle and another for an ammunition clip — and two counts of second-degree weapon possession for loaded firearms, all felony counts. He was also charged with second-degree menacing for having a weapon.

Mr. Leblanc was charged on the evening of May 4 in Oneida County by state police relating to an incident that took place in the village of Lowville on Sept. 16, according to the police’s online activity log.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.