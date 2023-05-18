Robert C. Leblanc, 48, Groveland, Massachusetts, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief with property valued greater than $250, two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon — one for an assault rifle and another for an ammunition clip — and two counts of second-degree weapon possession for loaded firearms, all felony counts. He was also charged with second-degree menacing for having a weapon.
Mr. Leblanc was charged on the evening of May 4 in Oneida County by state police relating to an incident that took place in the village of Lowville on Sept. 16, according to the police’s online activity log.
No further details were provided about this incident. Mr. Leblanc was charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors including weapons charges with an assault rifle and high capacity magazine on May 28 last year and was released on $2,000 bail.
In that incident, he allegedly fired the weapon at a seasonal camp in Constableville after an argument.
Timothy J. Berrus, 55, Lowville, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office May 10 with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and other traffic violations.
According to the sheriff’s office news release on the incident, deputies suspected Mr. Berrus was intoxicated after stopping him on Route 26 in the town of Denmark at about 10:47 p.m. because the tail lamps on his vehicle were reportedly not working.
After allegedly failing field sobriety tests, Mr. Berrus was taken to the county Public Safety Building where he registered a blood alcohol content of 0.19%.
A previous DWI conviction caused the charge to be increased to a felony.
He was released with tickets to appear in Denmark Town Court.
Simeon L. Kent, 50, Turin, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt after allegedly violating a protection order for a person in Constableville on May 12.
The investigation was conducted with the county Probation Department’s help.
According to the sheriff’s office news release, Mr. Kent was released with a ticket to appear in West Turin Town Court.
Mr. Kent was previously charged with violating a protection order in November and has had a number of charges related to alleged violent domestic disputes in 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2015.
Justin J. Munger, 35, Croghan, was charged by county sheriff’s deputies May 4 with violating a protection order, according to a news release.
He was issued a ticket to appear in Croghan Town Court.
Chad Gabruk, 40, Copenhagen, was charged by the sheriff’s office April 10 with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud and first-degree filing a false instrument, all felonies, according to a news release issued on Thursday.
Mr. Gabruk is accused of receiving $3,948 “he was not entitled to” between April 21 and June 30 last year, according to the sheriff’s office.
Amanda Marek, 39, Harrisville, was accused of receiving $7,515 in welfare payments between Dec. 6, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022, she should not have received.
On May 2, she was charged by sheriff’s deputies with felony welfare fraud, grand larceny and filing a false instrument.
Stephanie Hancock, 29, Copenhagen, was charged by the sheriff’s office May 9 with two felonies, welfare fraud and grand larceny.
She is accused of having accepted $3,340 in welfare payments she was not eligible to receive between April 1, 2022 and June 30.
All of the welfare-related charges started with investigations by the county Department of Social Services. They are scheduled to appear in county court at a later date.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.