Jose D. Lemus, 28, of Watertown, was charged by state police with first-offense driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors.
According to the online activity log, Mr. Lemus was driving in the town of Denmark on Feb. 3 when he was stopped.
