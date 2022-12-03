Brandon T. Butterfield, 37, of Port Leyden, was charged by state police with felony driving while intoxicated after being pulled over in the town of Lyonsdale on Wednesday evening.
The charge was a felony due to Mr. Butterfield’s previous DWI conviction in the past 10 years, according to the police’s online activity log.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Dewalt S. Fayette, 19, of Natural Bridge, was charged by state police Sunday, with second-degree criminal contempt, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.
The charges stemmed from an alleged violation of an order of protection on Nov. 10.
Mr. Fayette was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Zachary E. Baker, 32, of Lowville, was charged by state police Nov. 26 with two misdemeanor first offenses — DWI and driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
Nicholas Gonzalez, 31, of Croghan, was charged by state police Nov. 24 with DWI and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, both first-offense misdemeanors.
Mr. Gonzales was stopped at about 3 a.m. while driving in the town of Croghan.
James R. Young, 32, of Castorland, was charged by state police Nov. 24 with felony DWI because of a conviction within the past 10 years for drunk driving and misdemeanor second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Mr. Young was stopped by troopers at 2:46 a.m. in the town of Denmark.
Theresa R. Fayle, 65, of Glenfield, was charged by state police Nov. 21 with misdemeanor first offenses for driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
Ms. Fayle was stopped in the town of Watson.
