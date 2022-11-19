Simeon L. Kent, 50, of Constableville, was charged by state police Sunday with felony first-degree criminal contempt with physical contact and harassment after he allegedly violated an order of protection Saturday evening.
Although Mr. Kent had left the residence where the domestic incident took place, he was found at his home where he reportedly “barricaded himself,” state police said in a news release.
He surrendered after crisis negotiators and the state police Special Operation Response team arrived.
Mr. Kent was held at the Lewis County jail without bail due to previous convictions, the release said.
Eric S. Goodhines, 37, of Constableville, was charged by state police Sunday with first-offense driving while intoxicate and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
Audwyn E. Williams, 28, of Evans Mills, was charged by state police Nov. 11 with first-offense DWI and aggravated DWI without priors, both misdemeanors.
Mr. Williams was stopped in the town of Lowville and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
T.J. Phelps, 26, of Lyons Falls, was charged by state police Nov. 12 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.
Mr. Phelps was released on his own recognizance.
Derek J. Byer, 26, of Rome, was charged by state police Nov. 10 with DWI and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors and both first offences.
Mr. Byer was pulled over at about 9:12 p.m. in the town of New Bremen and released to a third party, state police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.