Anthony Howland, 35, of Carthage, was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny by the state police on Dec. 28.
According to the police’s online activity log, the location of the theft took place in the town of Denmark and is pending an investigation. No further details were provided.
Jason R. Brubaker, 47, of Myerstown, Pa., was charged with a felony aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law and various traffic violations.
According to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release, Mr. Brubaker allegedly drove off the North Shore Road in the town of Greig in a 2022 GMC pick-up truck and hit a tree just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 28.
After reportedly failing a field sobriety test at the scene of the accident, Mr. Brubaker’s blood alcohol content was registered as .16% when tested at the county Public Safety Building.
Although there was no mention of a child in the vehicle with Mr. Brubaker in the report, the Leandra’s Law violation included in the charge would indicate someone under the age of 15 years old was in the truck with him at the time of the crash.
Mr. Brubaker was issued a ticket to appear in the Greig Town Court at a later date.
Cindy L. Miller, 29, of Lowville was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief by the state police at 12:05 a.m. Dec. 28.
According to the police’s online activity log, the unspecified incident took place on private property in the town of Lowville. Ms. Miller was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Thomas J. Marcellus, 41, of Ontario in Wayne County, was issued charges for driving an unregistered snowmobile and driving on a closed road, going at a “speed not reasonable and prudent” among others after he was in a snowmobile accident in the town of Harrisburg.
According to the county Sheriff’s Office news release, Mr. Marcellus reportedly overturned the 2022 Ski-Doo MXZ 850 he was driving some time before they were notified at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Bystanders at the scene said they had found Mr. Marcellus trapped under the sled.
After the snowmobile was removed, he was taken for treatment of head and leg injuries.
Deputies were assisted by the Lowville Fire Department and Lewis County Search and Rescue.
Timothy M. Codespoti, 63, of Monroe, Conn., was charged with DWI after being stopped on North State Street in the village of Lowville on Dec. 19.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident, Mr. Codespoti registered a blood alcohol content of .10%.
He was released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Brian A. Nagy, 32, of Port Leyden, was charged with DWI after registering a blood alcohol content of .12% on the evening of Dec. 19.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, Mr. Nagy went off Murphy Road in the town of Lyonsdale and into a snowbank at about 10 p.m.
He was released with tickets to appear in the Lyonsdale Town Court at a later date.
Timothy G. Hickey, 26, of Fort Drum, was charged with DWI and driving with a blood alcohol content of .18% or higher and an open container violation on Dec. 18 by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the office’s news release, Mr. Hickey was in a one-vehicle accident while driving on State Route 26 in West Turin just before 9 p.m.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Nicholas T. Bourquin, 25, of Watertown, was charged with fourth-degree felony grand larceny for allegedly shoplifting more than $1,000 worth of property.
According to the state police’s online activity log, the alleged incident was reported on Dec. 12 in the town of Lowville and he was charged and released on his own recognizance on Dec. 16.
An investigation is pending.
No further details were provided.
Amiee L. Zehr, 40, of Carthage, was charged with misdemeanor first-offense DWI by state police on Dec. 15.
Ms. Zehr was stopped in the town of Croghan at about 1 a.m.
She was released to a third party according to the police’s online activity log. No further details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.