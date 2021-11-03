Jesse E. Lee, 26, and Rebecca C. Lynch, 27, were each charged by state police Tuesday morning with second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.
The state police online activity log indicates an incident involving the couple was reported on Sept. 29 in Port Leyden.
According to Trooper Jack L. Keller, public information officer for state police Troop D, the couple is accused of damaging a door to an unoccupied Moose River Road residence and entering unlawfully.
The couple was found Tuesday morning on Lowdale Road in the town of Lyonsdale in a wooded area, according to Trooper Keller.
An investigation is pending and both were issued tickets to appear in Port Leyden Court on Nov. 17.
A 17-year-old male from Carthage was charged by state police Monday with misdemeanor unlawful publication of an intimate image.
The charge stems from an Oct. 19 incident in the village of Lowville. The juvenile was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Douglas M. Tuttle, 26, of Lowville, was charged by state police early Sunday morning with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors.
Mr. Tuttle was pulled over in the town of Lowville at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. He was released to a third party, according to police.
