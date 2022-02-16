LOWVILLE — A Croghan man is accused by state police of endangering a minor in a “non-domestic” incident.
Justin M. Mooney, 38, was charged Monday with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
The incident took place in the town of Croghan and was reported at about 12:24 p.m. July 19, according to the state police online activity log.
Timothy S. Brigham, 49, was charged Monday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs.
According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Brigham was stopped on East Road in the town of Lowville for a traffic infraction and deputies believed him to be under the influence.
He allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was examined by a drug recognition expert at the county Public Safety Building.
Casey A. Kloster, 20, of New Bremen, was charged last week by the sheriff’s office with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
The sheriff’s office said Mr. Kloster was charged following “a complaint of a motor vehicle accident on Wagner Road in the town of New Bremen,” after he allegedly drove a 2009 Chevrolet Impala off the road and into a snowbank at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday.
After failing field sobriety tests, the sheriff’s office said Mr. Kloster registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.13%.
He was issued tickets to appear in New Bremen Town Court.
