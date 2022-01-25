LOWVILLE — A Glenfield man was charged by state police early Monday morning with felony contempt of court.
Steven M. Bussiere, 54, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection, according to the state police online activity log.
The domestic incident that led to the charge was reported at about 11:25 p.m. Sunday.
Trinidy Windover, 20, was charged by state police Jan. 15 with misdemeanor obstruction of breathing.
The domestic incident that led to the charge took place the afternoon of the same day and an investigation is pending, according to troopers.
Ms. Windover was released on her own recognizance.
Dylan M. Barlow, 30, of Harrisville, was charged by state police at about 12:56 a.m. Friday with misdemeanor first-offense driving while intoxicated by state police.
He was driving in the town of Diana when he was stopped, according to the state police online activity report.
Mr. Barlow was released to a third party.
Justin D. Marmon, 29, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Jan. 13 with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief relating to an incident that took place on Oct. 23.
According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Marmon allegedly threw a flower urn against a car windshield at 5590 River St., damaging the urn.
He was issued a ticket to return to Lowville Village Court.
Mr. Marmon was previously issued the same charge for allegedly damaging a car windshield in October. In November, he was issued a felony criminal mischief charge by state police for another October incident.
