Garrett Gibbs, 22, of Lowville, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Friday with 13 counts of misdemeanor petit larceny.
The sheriff’s office said Mr. Gibbs allegedly stole 13 items on 13 different occasions from Walmart on Route 12. The total value of the items was $121.83. Deputies say Mr. Gibbs did not work for Walmart directly. He was employed by a third party.
He was issued tickets to appear in Lowville Town Court at a later date.
Gwendolyn P. Holston, 31, of Castorland, was charged by state police Tuesday with misdemeanor petit larceny.
Troopers said Ms. Holston allegedly shoplifted in Watertown at about 4:17 p.m.
She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Jay M. Augustyn, 32, of Croghan, was charged by Lowville police with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection issued by Martinsburg Town Court.
Lowville police said Mr. Augustyn was charged Monday and was issued a ticket to appear in Lowville Town Court at a later date.
Cameron M. Johnson, 33, of Glenfield, was charged by state police March 31 with second-degree criminal contempt.
The charge was filed following a domestic dispute reported at about 8:30 a.m. that morning, troopers said.
Mr. Johnson was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.