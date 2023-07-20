According to the police’s online activity log, the incident that led to the charge took place on Oct. 29 in the town of Lowville.
Lavancha was held in police custody.
Updated: July 21, 2023 @ 12:18 am
Jay M. Augustyn, 33, Croghan, was charged by state police Monday with felony first-degree identity theft that caused loss to the victim.
The alleged incident took place in the town of New Bremen on Sept. 19.
Augustyn posted a $50 bail bond and was released, according to the online log.
Daniel E. Moore, 44, Port Leyden, was charged with obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
Moore allegedly tried to interfere with a traffic stop on West Main Street in the village and “fought with the patrol” when deputies tried to arrest him.
He was issued tickets to appear in Leyden Town Court at a later date.
Ian W. Weiler, 27, Constableville, was charged by state police with felony third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued more than $250.
Weiler was in the town of West Turin when he was charged on Saturday night just after 10 p.m.
