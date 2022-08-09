Watertown Daily Times

Joseph J. Avola, 52, of Harrisville, was charged by state police Sunday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors.

According to the state police online activity log, Mr. Avola was driving in the town of Fowler in St. Lawrence County at about 11 p.m. when he was pulled over. He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

