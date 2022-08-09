Joseph J. Avola, 52, of Harrisville, was charged by state police Sunday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors.
According to the state police online activity log, Mr. Avola was driving in the town of Fowler in St. Lawrence County at about 11 p.m. when he was pulled over. He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Steven J. Scheve, 45, of Port Leyden, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Sunday with second-degree harassment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
The sheriff’s office said Mr. Scheve was “drunk” and “aggressive” when deputies tried to get him to leave Cliff’s Local Market on Route 12 in the town of Leyden at about 3:15 p.m.
He was released to a third party and issued tickets to appear in Leyden Town Court at a later date.
Scott A. Rennie, 53, of Carthage, was charged by state police Aug. 2 with first-offense DWI and first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
Mr. Rennie was pulled over in the town of Martinsburg at about 12:42 a.m. He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Lynne A. Brown, 48, of Schaumburg, Illinois, was charged by state police July 30 with first-offense DWI and first-offense driving while intoxicated by alcohol or drugs, both misdemeanors.
Ms. Brown was driving in the town of Diana when she was stopped at about 7:30 p.m.
She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
