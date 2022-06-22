Rebecca C. Lynch, 28, no address, was charged by Lowville police Friday with second-degree felony burglary.
The charge stems from an investigation of a burglary reported in the village on June 9.
Ms. Lynch was arraigned in Lewis County Court and held in county jail on $50,000 cash bail. She had been out of jail on bail set for previous charges against her.
Tiffany J. Axtell, 35, of Glenfield, was charged by state police Saturday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with no priors, both misdemeanors.
According to the state police online activity log, Ms. Axtell was driving in the town of Turin at about 2:43 a.m. when she was stopped. She was released to a third party.
Timothy A. Gorczyca, 63, of Lyons Falls, was charged by state police Friday with misdemeanor petit larceny.
Troopers said Mr. Gorczyca stole from a town of West Turin building. The investigation is ongoing and Mr. Gorczyca was issued an appearance ticket.
Thomas J. Longway, 37, of Boonville, was charged by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, related to a Friday incident.
Mr. Longway is accused of breaking the window of a West Turin home. He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date and released.
Randy R. Grimmer, 39, of Lowville, was charged by state police Sunday morning with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and assault, recklessly causing physical injury, both misdemeanors.
Troopers said Mr. Grimmer was involved in a domestic dispute at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the town of Watson.
Gabriel M. Whitman, 24, of Fort Drum, was charged by state police Monday with misdemeanor first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with no prior, also a misdemeanor.
Troopers said Mr. Whitman was stopped in the town of West Turin at about 12:16 p.m. and was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
