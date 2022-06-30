Richard Caton, 73, of Lewis, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Friday night with driving while intoxicated.
The sheriff’s office said Mr. Caton drove off Osceola Road and crashed into a dirt embankment in his Pontiac G5 at about 6 p.m.
He “appeared intoxicated,” a news release said, failed field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.16%.
He was released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Three Lowville teens were charged with a misdemeanor for making graffiti on “several streets, sidewalks and buildings,” according to a news release from village police.
The graffiti and the arrests both took place on June 21.
The oldest teen, who was 18, was issued a ticket to appear in the Lowville Town Court, while the 15- and 16-year-olds were given tickets for the Lewis County Probation Department.
The release said community members were instrumental in identifying the suspects through social media.
