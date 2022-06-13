Jesse E. Lee, 27, no address listed, and Jennifer S. Simpson, 29, of Watson, were each charged Wednesday with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, with Mr. Lee being additionally charged with a second felony, third-degree criminal mischief.
According to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release, the charges against Mr. Lee and Ms. Simpson related to an ATV that was reported stolen in Lowville on May 28.
A search of Ms. Simpson’s garage was conducted with a warrant, the release said, and the 2002 Honda 400EX was found in a corner.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Lowville Village Police Department, the county drug task force and county probation.
Mr. Lee was arraigned in West Turin Town Court and held on $25,000 cash bail.
He was been previously charged with petit larceny in March and a number of charges including burglary, grand larceny, methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor possession of stolen property, among others, in 2021,
Ms. Simpson was released with a ticket to appear in Watson Town Court.
The release said other arrests are pending.
Brian K. Moser, 27, of Castorland, was charged by state police Friday with misdemeanor petit larceny.
According to the police’s online activity log, Mr. Moser allegedly stole something from a building in the town of LeRay.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court.
Jason T. Lynch, 26, was charged by the sheriff’s office with felony first-degree criminal contempt of court and two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and a disorderly conduct violation.
According to a sheriff’s office news release, the incident that led to the charges took place at about 10 p.m. June 5 on Route 12 in Castorland.
He was arraigned in Lewis County CAP Court and released on his own recognizance.
Travis B. Weber, 38, of Port Leyden, was charged by state police with third-degree criminal mischief for causing more than $250 in damage to someone else’s property.
