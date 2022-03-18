Heather L. Baker, 32, of Rome, was charged by state police Monday with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine and misdemeanor second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia for scales.
The incident took place at about 1 p.m. in the town of Lyonsdale and she was arrested at 4:15 p.m., according to troopers. She was released on her own recognizance.
Robert G. Campany, 48, of Carthage, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office March 12 with three counts of misdemeanor petit larceny.
According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Campany allegedly pumped gasoline on three separate occasions at Slider’s Food Mart, 9741 Main St., Croghan, and did not pay for it.
The date of at least one of the incidents was Feb. 3 at 9:43 p.m.
He was issued tickets to appear in New Bremen Town Court at a later date.
Jesse E. Lee, 26, of Glenfield, was charged by state police Thursday with misdemeanor petit larceny in the town of Martinsburg.
Troopers said the incident that led to the charge against Mr. Lee took place on the afternoon of Feb. 8. He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Joseph Tinari, 41, of Callicoon, Sullivan County, was charged by state police March 12 with third-degree unauthorized use of vehicle, first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI without any prior convictions, all misdemeanors.
The charges stem from a property damage crash at about 2:55 a.m. that day in the town of Denmark.
Timothy F. Gaba Jr., 35, was charged by Lowville village police Monday with two counts of petit larceny.
Mr. Gaba is accused of using someone else’s charge account at the Lowville Farmers Co-Op, 5500 Shady Ave., to buy a number of items, according to police.
He was released with a ticket to return to village court at a later date.
