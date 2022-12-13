William G. White, 33, of Gouverneur, was charged by Lowville police Tuesday with felony third-degree grand larceny.
According to the police, the charge was related to a complaint in July from an unidentified business alleging Mr. White, an employee, did not deposit $5,813 of its money in the bank as he was expected to do.
He was arraigned and is expected to appear in Lewis County Court at a later date.
TJ Phelps, 36, of Lyons Falls, was charged by state police with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.
The charges related to a “non-domestic” incident on the night of Nov. 11, according to the police’s online activity log.
Mr. Phelps was released on his own recognizance. No further details were provided.
Cooper Hoppel, 19, of Carthage, was charged by Lowville police with misdemeanor second-degree menacing for allegedly “brandishing a pocket knife and making threatening gestures” at Jack T. Boake Educational Center staff members.
According to the news release on the incident, Mr. Hoppel was issued a ticket and released to appear in Lowville Town Court at a later date.
Nicholas F. Houghton, 31, of Harrisville, was charged with first offense DWI and operating a vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08% by state police about 2 a.m. Saturday.
He was stopped in the town of Croghan and issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Christopher M. Shook, 29, of Mannsville, was charged with first offense DWI and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08%, both misdemeanors, by the state police on Friday night.
According to the police’s online activity log, Mr. Shook was stopped in the town of Lowville.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
