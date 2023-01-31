Chanelle M. Berrus, 25, of Lowville, was charged by state police with misdemeanor first-offense driving while intoxicated on Saturday night.
According to the state police online activity log, Ms. Berrus was driving in the town of Harrisburg when she was stopped.
Travis L. Berckley, 33, of Harrisville, was charged by state police with seventh-degree possession of controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree driving while impaired by drugs, all misdemeanors.
The police’s online activity log indicated Mr. Berckley was stopped on the morning of Jan. 26 while driving through the town of Fine.
Joseph E. Benz, 33, of Boonville, was charged by state police Jan. 22 with two first-offense misdemeanors: DWI and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
According to the state police activity log, Mr. Benz was stopped at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Lowville.
