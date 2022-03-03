Megan A. Thomas, 34, of Lowville, was charged by state police Tuesday with felony fourth-degree grand larceny for allegedly shoplifting.
According to the state police online activity log, Ms. Thomas was in the town of Pamelia Tuesday when she was charged in connection with the Dec. 20 incident.
She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Leland G. Arnold, 20, of Natural Bridge, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Saturday with aggravated and common law driving while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
According to a news release, at about 2:12 a.m. Dec. 30, Mr. Arnold allegedly crashed the Jeep Cherokee he was driving on Henry Road in the town of Diana into a stand of trees after missing a curve because of “excessive speed.”
After reportedly failing a field sobriety test, the report said Mr. Arnold “submitted to a chemical test to determine the alcohol content of his blood.”
Luis E. Gomez Garcia, 27, of Carthage, was charged by state police Saturday with first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% and driving while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Troopers said Mr. Garcia was stopped in the town of Denmark at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Carol L. Mecca, 47, of Copenhagen, was charged by state police Saturday with first-offense operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Troopers said Ms. Mecca was stopped in the town of New Bremen. She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
