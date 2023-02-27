Samuel Dufrene, 23, of Carthage, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with driving while intoxicated after a crash in the early hours of Sunday.
According to the office’s news release on the incident, Mr. Dufrene was driving on Zecher Road in the town of Croghan at about 3:20 a.m. when he went off the road and ran into a snow bank.
After reportedly failing field sobriety tests, Mr. Dufrene registered a blood alcohol content of 0.14% at the Public Safety Building, according to the release.
He was issued a ticket to appear in Croghan Town Court.
Justin E. Branagan, 35, of Port Leyden, was charged by the sheriff’s office Feb. 19 with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to the office’s news release on the charges, Mr. Branagan is accused of forcing his way into the back door of a residence on Trinity Avenue in Lowville at about 4:20 p.m. that day and unsuccessfully attempting to get into another village residence.
The release said Mr. Branagan allegedly fled the Trinity Avenue location after being confronted by the homeowner and was followed by a neighbor of that home who provided information about Mr. Branagan’s location to law enforcement.
Mr. Branagan was arraigned in Watson Town Court and was sent to the county jail without bail.
State police assisted with the incident.
