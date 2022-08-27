Jesse E. Lee, 27, of Lowville, was charged by Lowville village police Aug. 18 with two felonies — third-degree possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and fourth-degree conspiracy.
Police said the charges resulted from the warranted search of a locked box found in Mr. Lee’s possession on June 8 by officers during an investigation into a stolen all-terrain vehicle.
About 15 grams of meth were found in the box after the warrant was issued on June 22 for its search, police said.
Mr. Lee was arraigned and held at the Lewis County jail until his appearance in county court at a later date.
William D. Anderson, 28, and Liana M. Flack, 32, both of Syracuse, were charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 11 with four counts of felony third-degree burglary and felony third-degree criminal mischief.
The sheriff’s office said Mr. Anderson and Ms. Flack broke into campers on Austin Road in the town of Diana and stole unspecified items. They were also accused of damaging a door when they entered one of the campers.
Mr. Anderson was turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on “several warrants” for his arrest, police said. Ms. Flack faced an arrest warrant in Carthage where the police department took over her custody from Lewis County, a sheriff’s office news release said.
The investigation into the incidents is ongoing.
Kara A. Hall, 30, of Copenhagen, was charged by state police with misdemeanor first-offense operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Ms. Hall was charged after she was involved in a crash in the town of Theresa on the morning of Aug. 18.
Ashley M. Meyers, 30, of Rome, was charged with driving while intoxicated after being stopped by the Lewis County Sheriff’s office on Aug. 19.
According to the news release issued by the sheriff’s office, Ms. Meyers was stopped by deputies as she drove on Route 26 in the town of Turin when she reportedly “failed to maintain the proper lane.”
She was found to be driving on a suspended license and allegedly failed field sobriety tests before being taken to the county public safety building.
Ms. Meyers was turned over to the Rome Police Department on an arrest warrant.
Dustin D. Hall, 40, of Harrisville, was charged by state police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, all misdemeanors.
According to the police’s online activity log, Mr. Hall was driving in the town of Hastings at about 3:15 p.m. when he was stopped.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
