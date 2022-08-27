Alexandru Cuznetov/Dreamstime/TNS

Jesse E. Lee, 27, of Lowville, was charged by Lowville village police Aug. 18 with two felonies — third-degree possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and fourth-degree conspiracy.

Police said the charges resulted from the warranted search of a locked box found in Mr. Lee’s possession on June 8 by officers during an investigation into a stolen all-terrain vehicle.

