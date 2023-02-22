James F. Smith, 51, of Copenhagen, was charged with 29 counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of felony fourth-degree grand larceny by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 14.

According to the office’s news release on the charges, Mr. Smith allegedly forged the signature on numerous checks “without permission” between November 2021 and March 2022.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.