James F. Smith, 51, of Copenhagen, was charged with 29 counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of felony fourth-degree grand larceny by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 14.
According to the office’s news release on the charges, Mr. Smith allegedly forged the signature on numerous checks “without permission” between November 2021 and March 2022.
Mr. Smith was arrested in the town of Pinckney where he was “picked up on an arrest warrant” and held in the Lewis County jail without bail.
Daniel P. Monnat, 28, of Croghan, was charged by state police on Sunday with misdemeanor acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17 years old.
The alleged incident took place in the town of New Bremen on Sunday evening.
Mr. Monnat was released on his own recognizance and an investigation is pending, according to the state police activity log.
Justin E. Branagan, 25, of Port Leyden, was charged Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, for disobeying a court order.
According to the state police’s online activity log, the charge resulted from an alleged domestic dispute in the town of Leyden reported at about 4 a.m. the same day.
An investigation is pending on the incident, and no other information was provided.
Mr. Branagan also was charged Tuesday with two counts of misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt while an inmate at the Lewis County jail.
He is accused of having called someone covered by a protection order on two separate occasions while incarcerated, according to the office’s news release on the charges.
He was issued a ticket to appear in Lowville joint court at a later date.
Melissa J. Ligammari-Dutton, 46, of Castorland, was charged Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.198%, both misdemeanors.
On Nov. 24 at about 12:45 a.m., Ms. Ligammari-Dutton drove off Long Pond Road in the town of Croghan and into a snowbank, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
She allegedly “appeared intoxicated and failed sobriety tests on the scene,” the sheriff’s office report said.
Blood tests found her blood alcohol content to be above the 0.18% threshold for aggravated DWI.
She was released with a ticket to appear in Croghan Town Court.
