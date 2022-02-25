LOWVILLE — Hunter A. Bechaz, 37, of Copenhagen, was charged by state police Wednesday with felony third-degree criminal mischief for allegedly causing property damage greater than $250.
Troopers said the charge is related to an incident reported Feb. 1.
An investigation into the incident is pending, and he was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Justin D. Marmon, 29, of Martinsburg, was charged by state police Sunday morning with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment for allegedly injuring a family member.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Mr. Marmon was issued one felony and two misdemeanor criminal mischief charges by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office in November and January related to two separate incidents.
