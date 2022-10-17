Danny T. Gudridge, 56, of New Bremen, was arrested by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies Oct. 6 after they say he violated an order of protection issued by West Turin Town Court. Gudridge was released on an appearance ticket.
Noah R. Donovan, 21, of Boonville, was charged by state police Saturday with criminal mischief for property damage worth less than $250.
