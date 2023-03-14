David A. Sutton, 31, of Copenhagen, and James H. Smith, 30, of Natural Bridge, were charged with felony third-degree possession of stolen property valued more than $3,000, state police said.
Mr. Smith was also charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The incident that led to the arrest of both men in West Carthage on the evening of March 8 took place earlier that day, according to the state police’s online activity log.
Corey F. Noftsier, 31, of Lowville, was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The state police online activity log shows Mr. Noftsier was stopped in the town of Rutland on Thursday afternoon which led to the charge.
He was issued a ticket to appear in town court at a later date.
Christina A Dollinger, 39, of Lowville, was charged with first-degree driving while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.
According to the police’s online activity log, Ms. Dollinger was stopped in the town of LeRay on Thursday evening.
Brian P. Mullen, 33, of Watertown, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office in the early hours on Saturday.
According to the office’s news release on the incident, Mr. Mullen was driving on Number Four Road in the town of Watson when he went off the road and ran into a vehicle parked in a parking lot.
Deputies allege Mr. Mullen appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests before being taken to the county Public Safety Building where he reportedly registered a blood alcohol content of .30%.
He was released with a ticket to appear in Watson Town Court at a later date.
Rory G. Barzee, 69, of Lowville, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired by drugs by state police on Friday night.
According to the state police’s online activity log, Mr. Barzee was driving in the town of Lowville when he was stopped.
He was released to a third party.
Daniel P. Monnat, 28, of Croghan, was charged by state police Sunday evening with felony first-degree criminal contempt of court with physical contact and misdemanor fourth-degree preventing an emergency call.
Mr. Monnat was in the town of New Bremen when he allegedly violated an order of protection and made phsyical contact in a “domestic dispute” with the protected person.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
In February, state police charged him with acting in an injurious manner to a child younger than 17 years old, also in New Bremen.
