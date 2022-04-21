A Croghan man was arrested for allegedly violating a stay-away protection order twice this week.
Jay M. Augustyn, 32, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt.
The sheriff’s office said Mr. Augustyn was pulled over by a deputy while driving on Tillman Road in the town of New Bremen for a traffic violation. Deputies said the person protected from Mr. Augustyn by the protection order was in the car with him.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
On Wednesday, Mr. Augustyn was again charged by the sheriff’s office with contempt along with misdemeanor sixth-degree conspiracy.
The sheriff’s office said Mr. Augustyn was involved in a domestic incident with two other people at a home in the village of Croghan.
Before deputies arrived, two of the people involved left the house, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mariah L. Ward, 28, of Martinsburg, was also charged with sixth-degree conspiracy.
Ms. Ward and Mr. Augustyn were issued tickets to appear in New Bremen Town Court at a later date.
Mr. Augustyn has been charged for violating the court’s protection order on four other occasions this year.
William D. Perkins, 36, of Lowville, was charged with common-law driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and speeding for allegedly driving 54 mph in a 30 mph-zone.
According to Lowville Village Police, Mr. Perkins was driving on Utica Boulevard when he was stopped for speeding.
The officer reportedly found “an odor of alcohol” coming from Mr. Perkins, who proceeded to fail field sobriety tests, police said.
Mr. Perkins registered a 0.26% on a subsequent blood alcohol content test.
He was issued tickets to appear in Lowville Town Court.
