Ryan P. Clement, 36, of Carthage, was charged by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies June 30 with felony third-degree grand larceny and felony first-degree scheme to defraud.
The sheriff’s office alleges Mr. Clement accepted payment to build a shed for someone in the town of Pinckney but did not construct the structure or return the payment.
An investigation into the incident, which was reported in January, led to accusations that Mr. Clement had also been paid for construction work that was never done in the town of West Turin.
After his arraignment in Lewis County Court, Mr. Clement was taken to Oswego County jail where he is still being held.
On March 14 and April 23, Mr. Clement was issued the same charges by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for separate incidents.
According to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Mr. Clement was released from the state prison in March 2020 after he was incarcerated in 2017 on a four-year sentence for two felony burglary charges in Watertown.
Katherine A. Pleskach, 50, of Lyonsdale, was charged by the sheriff’s office Wednesday with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
The sheriff’s office said Ms. Pleskach hit and injured someone during an altercation on Saturday at a residence on Popple Lane.
She was released with a ticket to appear in Lyonsdale Town Court.
Nichol R. Kohl, 29, of Lowville, was charged by state police Friday with misdemeanor petit larceny.
Troopers said Ms. Kohl shoplifted in Watertown.
She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
