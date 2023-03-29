William A. Carroll, 37, Natural Bridge, was charged with felony third-degree possession of stolen property with a value greater than $3,000 by state police on Monday afternoon.
According to the police’s online activity log, Mr. Carroll was charged while he was in the town of Diana for the alleged theft that took place in the town of Croghan about an hour and a half earlier.
He was released on his own recognizance.
An investigation into the incident is pending.
Raymond L. White, 36, Lowville, was charged by state police Friday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, both misdemeanors.
Mr. White was stopped while driving in the town of Lowville at about 10:45 p.m. Friday.
He was released to a third party and an investigation is pending, according to the state police online log.
Alexis Morales, 47, Lowville, was charged with first-offense DWI and aggravated DWI without priors, both misdemeanors.
The state police stopped Ms. Morales in the town of Lowville at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Stephanie N. Redmond, 29, Lyons Falls, was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person younger than 21 years old.
The charge was the result of the state police’s Under Age Drinking Initiative in Lewis County on March 18. Fourteen stores around the county were checked and only Hill Top Market in West Leyden where Ms. Redmond worked, did not follow laws that prohibit the sale of alcohol to anyone younger than 21.
She was issued a ticket to appear in Lewis Town Court on April 13.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.