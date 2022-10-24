Police Blotter
Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of South Carolina, was arrested Oct. 20 in the town of Rutland on a felony warrant from his state.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Police Blotter
Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of South Carolina, was arrested Oct. 20 in the town of Rutland on a felony warrant from his state.
According to the New York State Police news release on the arrest, Mr. Holmes was apprehended at 31090 Route 3 without incident and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building in Watertown to await extradition.
Mr. Holmes was wanted in South Carolina in connection with an armed robbery charge in 2019. He allegedly lured people with two others using the dating app Grindr and then robbed them after they arrived at an appointed meeting location.
Mr. Holmes’ codefendants were charged with three counts of armed robbery and weapons possession according to WMBF News in Myrtle Beach, while he was charged with one count of armed robbery. He was released on $25,000 bail to await his proceedings.
Ryan M. Noftsier, 28, of Croghan, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with criminal mischief in two separate incidents.
The sheriff’s office said that on Oct. 19 and 20 in the town of New Bremen, arguments led to Mr. Noftsier breaking items.
Although he was released with an appearance ticket on Oct. 19, he was brought back to the county Public Safety Building the following day and held on a state parole warrant.
Ziggy D. Mazur, 51, of West Leyden, was charged by state police Sunday with driving while intoxicated.
Mr. Mazur was driving in West Turin when a trooper pulled him over, according to a state police news release. He was released to a third party.
Kellie A. Scott, 36, of Lowville, was charged by Lowville village police with petit larceny.
According to the department’s news release, the charge stems from an investigation that began after Ms. Scott’s employer — a downtown business — contacted law enforcement about a theft.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.