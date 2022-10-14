Recent Lewis County police activity

LOWVILLE — State police arrested a Castorland teen for allegedly possessing a weapon on school grounds at 1 p.m. on Oct. 11. The teen was released on his own recognizance.

The Lewis County Drug Task Force arrested Joshua J. Young, 31, of Lowville, on Oct. 7 on a Lewis County Court sealed indictment arrest warrant in connection to a methamphetamine investigation.

