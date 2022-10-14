Recent Lewis County police activity

LOWVILLE — State police arrested a Castorland teen for allegedly possessing a weapon on school grounds at 1 p.m. on Oct. 11. The teen was released on his own recognizance.
The Lewis County Drug Task Force arrested Joshua J. Young, 31, of Lowville, on Oct. 7 on a Lewis County Court sealed indictment arrest warrant in connection to a methamphetamine investigation.
Young, a seven-time convicted felon, was arrested when he reported to his parole officer at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and was taken into custody without incident. Young was processed on the warrant by the sheriff’s office for three counts each of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, arraigned before Lewis County Court Judge Daniel R. King and held on $500 bail. Parole applied for and received a parole warrant detainer resulting in Young being held at the Lewis County jail.
State police were notified by Adirondack School District officials Oct. 7 concerning an incident causing a loss of internet connection that occurred while the school was closed Oct. 6.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that three teenagers entered a classroom through an unsecured window and went into a storage room where one of the teens removed the network cables from an internet server. The teens were located and interviewed and admitted to breaking into the school while it was closed.
All three teens were charged with third-degree criminal trespass and issued appearance tickets returnable to the Oneida County Probation Department. The teens were then turned over to a parent or guardian.
State police arrested Kylee Newman, 23, of Fort Drum, shortly before 11 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the town of Lowville on a first-offense driving while intoxicated charge. Newman was released with an appearance ticket.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven L. Tabor, 33, of Carthage, on Oct. 13 on five counts of third-degree burglary. The arrest stems from multiple incidents occurring from mid-August to Oct. 8 at Walmart in the town of Lowville. Tabor was released with an appearance ticket.
The sheriff’s office arrested Patrick M. Finley, 31, of New Bremen, on an endangering the welfare of a child charge Oct. 12. The arrest stems from a joint investigation with Lewis County Child Protective Services after a call was made by a mandated reporter. The 5-year-old child had bruising and an injury inside the mouth that occurred while Finley was supervising the child Sept. 14. Finley will answer to the charges in New Bremen Town Court.
