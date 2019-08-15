BLACK RIVER — Volunteers from the North Country Chapter of the American Red Cross provided aid to three people after a fire Wednesday on Route 283.
According to Black River Fire Department Chief Matthew Carpenter, firefighters were dispatched to the Black River Estates trailer park at about 1 p.m. Wednesday with automatic mutual aid from Fort Drum Fire Department.
“The fire was confined to the kitchen area,” Chief Carpenter said. “There was a quick attack, the area ventilated. Fire investigators were called to the scene but an exact cause of the fire could not be pinpointed. Fire damage was confined to the kitchen, but smoke damage went throughout the trailer.”
A Red Cross press release stated the agency provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and one 4-year-old child.
“Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items and stuffed animals for the child,” the release states. “In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.