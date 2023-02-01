LOWVILLE — The memory of a modified wrestling coach lives on through the Bennett Wrestling Award.
The late Marcus A. Bennett was a long time teacher at Lowville Academy and Central School who not only coached but was “an avid wrestling fan even after he retired,” according to Lowville athletic director Robert Goss. “He believed little things matter.”
His family presents the Bennett Wrestling Award to a senior wrestler who demonstrates outstanding character on the mat and in the classroom.
The 2023 award was presented to Landen Moshier at the last home wrestling match. Mr. Goss described the senior as “a successful wrestler.” Landen is the son of Misty and Andre Moshier of Lowville.
