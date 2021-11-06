LOWVILLE — A home in the town of Watson was destroyed by fire on Saturday morning.
According to the fire report, the blaze at 7708 Stony Lake Road was so involved when the Lowville Fire Department responded at 9:16 a.m., 10 minutes after the alarm sounded, that “fire units were unable to make entry into the structure.”
Firefighters attacked from outside the structure, knocking down the flames enough to show the first floor had collapsed into the basement, making it unsafe to send crews inside to continue battling the blaze.
“A gradall was called in from the town of Watson to excavate the building so the fire could be extinguished,” the report by Lowville Fire Chief Joseph A. Austin stated.
Although the building was a total loss, firefighters were able to salvage a kitchen table and chairs as requested by owner Bonnie McClellan of Fulton.
The house, which was used as a year-round rental camp, was not insured and was unoccupied.
A cleaner saw the fire and called 911.
The cause of the blaze could not be determined due to the extent of the damage.
Volunteer Fire Departments from New Bremen, Glenfield, Martinsburg and Croghan assisted at the scene.
There were no injuries.
