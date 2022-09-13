Resch and Bergman win Carlowden Member Guest Tournament

DENMARK — The annual Carlowden Country Club Member Guest Tournament was held the weekend of Aug. 12.
“The three-day event kicked off on Friday with a three-day weather forecast of the nicest stretch of sunny days we have seen all summer,” said event organizer Justin Taylor. “Carlowden Country Club set up some of the toughest conditions for the event which started with a 18-hole two-man Best Ball qualifier. Finishing scores set up seven flights of six people who would continue and 27 holes of matchplay on Saturday and 18 holes of matchplay on Sunday for a total of five nine-hole matches. Flights five, six and seven played Captain and Mate. Top three places were determined by the five day team total acquired from the 10 available points during each round. Saturday morning’s first round tee off produced several early leaders going into round two and the day finished out with a few new ones. Sunday was the start of first round can be your make it or break it round if you were in the lead. Faster greens and tougher pin locations on the course proved troublesome for some but many rose to the occasion and ended up winning their flights.
