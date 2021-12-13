LOWVILLE — Since Saturday’s wind storm with gusts topping 60 mph around the north country, National Grid crews continue to work to restore power to hundreds of their customers.
By 7 p.m. on Monday, after the restoration time estimates had passed for the majority of outages in Jefferson and Lewis counties, there were still 777 customers affected, but many of those still without power had outages recorded earlier in the day rather than over the weekend, which are still being assessed.
The majority of the 579 residences and businesses impacted in Jefferson County, 383, were in communities on Grindstone, Picton, Grenell and Murray islands, among others, in the St. Lawrence River where power was anticipated to be restored by 11:30 p.m.
Most other customers were also predicted to have service restored by midnight, although some Clayton outages reported earlier in the day may not be resolved until noon today.
In Lewis County, 198 customers were still in the dark by 7 p.m., with the majority expected to have their power back online before midnight.
On Monday morning, about 1,290 National Grid customers in Lewis County and 675 in Jefferson were still without power, with “lights on” predicted to be by 6 p.m.
To help prevent people from losing the contents of their freezers and refrigerators, the company provided free dry ice at one location in each county for four hours on Monday afternoon.
Fire halls in Harrisville and Beaver Falls were opened as “warming stations,” serving warm beverages and offering a place to relax and stay warm until power in those areas was restored.
Many people were reporting damage to their residences or other property on social media on Monday and volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross reported providing emergency financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing for two adults and children aged 8 and 10 people on River Road in Lowville.
Residents are reminded to treat every downed power line as a “hot line” and not to touch or try to move them or any tree or other object that may be on them. Concerns can be reported by calling 911.
For up-to-date information about where National Grid crews are working and specific electricity restore times projected for your area, go to https://outagemap.ny.nationalgridus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.