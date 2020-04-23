LOWVILLE — Word of elective surgeries being reinstated crossed Gerald R. Cayer’s desk just in time to save some employees from unpaid COVID-19 leaves of absence on Tuesday.
The Lewis County Health System chief executive officer one week ago announced a plan to ask the equivalent of 35 full-time employees to volunteer to go on unpaid leave after a $1.9 million loss in March, largely due to an 80 percent reduction in elective surgeries.
With those surgeries beginning again next week, the furlough needs changed.
“We were able to go from 35 to 30 full-time equivalent employees because of the elective surgeries. We heard about them on Tuesday and people had to let us know by Tuesday at the end of business,” Mr. Cayer said.
The total number of people taking some form of unpaid leave is 46 because many departments worked out ways to share the burden rather than one person losing all of their hours.
“In one department there are eight people each taking a week of furlough and we had a few departments where a couple of people came together and said, ‘Let’s each do four weeks, one on, one off,’” Mr. Cayer said, “I think we have a good mix. Everyone got creative about how to do this best.”
There were also about 20 full-time employees who volunteered for the leave and the hospital’s eight chief officers, including Mr. Cayer, will have a 10 percent salary reduction for the next eight weeks, beginning on Monday.
“We have worked really, really hard to minimize the impact on the staff, but there is an impact of course,” he said.
The unpaid leaves were in four areas: administration; finance services; hospital ancillary services like radiology, rehab, and others; clinical practices; and in-patient floor nursing staff.
Leaves are intended to last for a maximum of eight weeks, but with surgeries beginning next Tuesday, Mr. Cayer said the reassessment of the hospital’s financial situation every two weeks will allow them to call staff back as soon as it is possible.
“We’re going to let the activity drive bringing people back,” he added.
The hospital is preparing this week for that activity to begin.
According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order allowing elective surgeries to be reinstated, hospitals had to have more than 25 percent capacity available and fewer than 10 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the past 10 days in order to begin those surgeries again.
The Lewis County facility has only had one novel coronavirus-related hospitalization out of the 11 people confirmed to have the virus since the crisis began.
Going forward, however, Mr. Cayer said patients coming for elective surgeries must be tested for COVID-19 three days prior to their surgeries.
County Public Health Director Ashley Waite said that despite concerns over testing materials over the past six weeks, they currently have enough supplies to accommodate the hospital’s need for testing surgery patients while still testing community members with symptoms of COVID-19.
