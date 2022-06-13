LOWVILLE — Multiple ATV accidents on Tug Hill Saturday caused several injuries, with two people taken to receive medical treatment and one driving off after regaining consciousness.
Just after 6 p.m., two people riding an all-terrain vehicle were thrown from the machine after losing control turning left onto McDonald Road in Barnes Corners and hitting the guard rail in the tall grass, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
The ATV was driven by a 24-year-old man from the village of Holley in Orleans County with a 14-year-old female passenger from Greece, near Rochester.
The driver was conscious with head and neck pain, while the girl had a concussion before they were both evacuated by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
No further details were available.
Two hours prior at about 4:15 p.m., a woman called 911 about an ATV accident she had witnessed on Rector Road in the town of Martinsburg.
According to the sheriff’s office, a four-wheeler flipped and the driver was knocked unconsciousness. But the state police reported that before the dispatched trooper arrived on the scene, the woman had called back and informed dispatch that as soon as the man regained consciousness, the group of people with whom he was riding flipped the ATV back over, the driver got on and they all drove off together.
No further information about the rider or their group was available.
