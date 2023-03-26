GLENFIELD — The River Area Council of Government will hold a River Area Economic Visiting Summit 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Jefferson Lewis BOCES Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, 5836 State Route 12.
“We will discuss what opportunities there are for economic development in the region,” said Mr. Dietrich, RACOG municipal management consultant/circuit rider. “We encourage the public and business representative to attend as well as local officials.”
Throughout the morning there will be cybersecurity training, information about community events, information about the Joint Economic Resiliency & Recovery Plan in the Carthage area, an overview of the Deferiet Brownfield Opportunity Area and NYSERDA Solar Farm initiatives, partnerships with the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES and Fort Drum internships.
The summit will conclude with a Jeopardy type game to review available opportunities.
A complimentary lunch will be provided by the BOCES culinary class.
