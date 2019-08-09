CARTHAGE — State Route 126 will be closed near the intersection of Jackson Lane as it travels over Spencer Creek beginning Monday.
The state Department of Transportation has issued an advisory that culvert replacement will begin on that day and is likely to continue into the fall.
A detour using state Routes 410 and 26 will be sign-posted and all local roads will remain open for use.
